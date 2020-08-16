They're still here: Cardinals back after long virus absence

CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals are back.

They have returned to the field for the first time in 17 days after their season was derailed by a coronavirus outbreak.

The reigning NL Central champions played a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, kicking off an extended stay in the Windy City and a busy finish to the pandemic-shortened season. Manager Mike Shildt says it's easy to complain and he recognizes the challenges, "But we accept them and we move forward.”