Thieves Hit Several Unmarked KC Police Cars

KANSAS CITY - Some thieves might have picked the wrong neighborhood when they decided to break into several cars on a Kansas City street.

Police say the thieves broke into six unmarked police vehicles early Monday and scattered police equipment along the street. Police were still trying to determine what was taken.

The Kansas City Star reports officers found police equipment and other items in the street while they were investigating a report of gunfire.

The vehicles belong to the Kansas City Police and Jackson County Sheriff's departments. At least one civilian's vehicle also was burglarized.