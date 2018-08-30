Thieves steal items of sentimental value from wedding

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating after thieves broke into a van and stole several items with sentimental value from a wedding.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1RHloDT ) reports that guests from South Korea were in the city for a wedding on Saturday. On Sunday, someone broke into their rental van and stole five traditional Korean dresses worn by the bride's mother and relatives, along with a camera and iPad with photos and video from the wedding.

Passports were also taken.

The visitors parked the van downtown on Sunday while they visited the Gateway Arch. The items were taken after thieves punched in a door lock.

Witnesses saw two men taking luggage from the vehicle while another waited in a pickup truck with no license plates.