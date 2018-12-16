Thieves steal Royals trainer's '85 World Series ring

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — Just as the Kansas City Royals are set to open the American League Division Series, thieves have stolen the 1985 World Series Championship ring of the team's former athletic trainer.

Long-time Royals athletic trainer Mickey Cobb told WDAF-TV someone broke into his Lee's Summit home on Tuesday and took the ring from the team's 1985 World Series win.

Cobb worked as an athletic trainer with the Royals for two decades, first with minor league teams in Florida and Nebraska, and was head trainer in Kansas City from 1977 to 1990.

He says the ring is a good luck charm he hoped to wear as the Royals start the 2015 postseason when they face the Houston Astros on Thursday in the first game of the ALDS.