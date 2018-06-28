Thieves Stealing Fry Grease

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Some new thieves are at work in the Springfield area. But these thieves aren't after your money or jewels. They want your grease. Al Cuellar of San Antonio, is a security worker for Griffin Industries. The Kentucky-based company specializes in rendering used fry grease and reselling it as a commodity. He says the value of grease, which can be used in animal feed, wax and cosmetics, has risen lately, prompting bandits to loot the Griffin-owned waste containers behind restaurants. Cuellar says thieves make off with hundreds of pounds at a shot and can sell the waste for about 15 cents a pound to other renderers. He's visiting law enforcement to alert them to the problem. But Springfield police say they haven't seen much of an increase in grease thefts.