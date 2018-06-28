Third Arrest Made in Burglaries of Dead Man's Home

COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff said Monday they have arrested a third suspect in a burglary case involving the home of a man who died in a car accident. Terry Agee, 58 was arrested at his home Saturday afternoon and is now being held in the Boone County Jail on suspicion of second degree burglary. The crime took place last month on Wehmeyer Road at the residence of Ronald Kinsel. Kinsel died November 9 in a car accident. Deputies said Agee and the other two suspects robbed the home some time after hearing of Kinsel's death.



Deputies said the burglars stole numerous pieces of jewelry, collectible coins, tools, stereo, and computer equipment from Kinsel's home. The Boone County Sheriff's office says much of the stolen property was recovered from the suspect's residences and at a location on Bonne Femme Church Road.



A CrimeStoppers tip on November 15th lead to the arrests of Jason Kroner, 32, and Shawn Knight, 31, on suspicion of second degree burglary. Kroner remains in jail on a $20,000 bond and Knight was transferred to the Missouri Department of Correction on a parole violation.





