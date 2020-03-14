Third Fatal Accident this Month Claims Life of 18-Year-Old

MONTGOMERY - One passenger died and two others were injured after a car accident earlier this morning.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle was moving too fast for conditions on Boonslick Road and the driver, Robert Scarlet, 19, lost control. The car got off the roadway and struck several trees. Scarlet along with Ethan Anderson, 21, and Ryan Biggs, 18, were ejected from the vehicle.

Biggs was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the third fatal accident this month for the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F and the 31st this year.