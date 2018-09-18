Third Grade Teacher Heading to Middle East

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A third-grade teacher in Springfield is headed to the Middle East for at least a year as a Missouri National Guard platoon leader. Lieutenant Fred Romaine and the 735th Quartermaster Company deploy today, and Romaine has some sweet memories of a send-off by students and faculty at Robberson Elementary School. Students gave him an album of letters and pictures, and faculty members presented a gift card for a night out with his new wife, Stacy. Trying his best to explain his duties in terms his young listeners could understand, Romaine said he'd be leading two classrooms worth of people during his Middle East tour. Principal Kevin Huffman said Romaine is a hero to every student at Robberson, not just those in his class.