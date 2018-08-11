Third Jefferson City school bus shooting suspect arrested

JEFFERSON CITY — A third suspect in a Jefferson City shooting has been arrested.

The shooting resulted in a school bus with elementary school children in it being hit with gunfire at least four times.

The Jefferson City Police Department said it arrested 17-year-old Craig Hawkins of Jefferson City on charges of first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police had been searching for Hawkins since last Friday.

After around two hours of surveillance, police said Hawkins saw officers and ran away, but was stopped after a brief foot chase.

Investigators received a number of tips from various sources as to Hawkins' location, who left the area after the incident. He was believed to have had direct involvement.

Police said they were told Hawkins went to Springfield, and Springfield police were able to find associates of Hawkins to set up the surveillance.

Hawkins is currently being held in the Cole County Jail on warrants with no bond.

The case is still undergoing investigation.