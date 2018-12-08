Third Missouri student suspected of threats on Yik Yak

MARSHALL - Missouri Valley College and the Marshall Police Department are investigating a threat made Wednesday on the social media app Yik Yak.

The Marshall Police Department arrested Paris Lovett, 18, for terroristic threats.

The Department of Public Safety and Division of Student Affairs received notice of the threat made by an unknown individual. The individual threatened to physically harm other individuals in an unspecified manner.

The suspect was identified and taken into custody by the Marshall police around 3:30 p.m. and has not been formally charged.

Marshall Police Sergeant Roger Gibson said Lovett has been cooperative.

"Lovett has been cooperative and apologetic of his actions. He will remain in custody overnight," Gibson said.

All threats at MVC have been cancelled.

The threat comes after two arrests made in relation to threats on Yik Yak last week. One threat was made against MU allegedly by Missouri S&T student Hunter Park. The other threat was allegedly made by Connor Stottlemyre, a student at Northwest Missouri State University.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information available.]