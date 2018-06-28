Third Missourian tests positive for Zika virus

MISSOURI - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed a third case of Zika virus Tuesday in a Missouri man who had traveled to Colombia.

The first case of Zika virus involved a man who traveled to Haiti. The second case involved a pregnant woman who had traveled to Honduras.

There have been no reported cases of Zika virus contracted from a mosquito bite in Missouri.

The CDC said 80 percent of the people infected with the virus show no symptoms. The symptoms can be mild and include fever, rash, joint soreness or eye redness.

There is currently no vaccine for Zika virus. The CDC recommends avoiding mosquito bites in affected areas.

