Third Person Charged in Jefferson City Murder

JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Grand Jurors charged a third person of interest, Khiry Summers, with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the murder of Columbia resident Keith Mosely.

The fatal shooting took place at 12:17 a.m. on April 22. Jefferson City Police found Mosely shot at a apartment complex near Buena Vista Street. Mosely was airlifted by LifeFlight to Columbia where he was pronounced dead.

Police charged two men from Jefferson City eariler in Mosely's case. 28-year-old Brandon Chase and 25-year-old Tracy Session were arrested for second degree felony murder on April 26. Chase was also been charged with first degree robbery.