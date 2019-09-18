Third round of flooding in 2019 likely along Missouri River

1 day 3 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 3:39:47 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water flowing down the lower Missouri River this year is approaching the record set during the historic 2011 flood, and another round of flooding is expected this week after unusually heavy rains upstream, federal officials said.

Heavy rains dumped more than four times what is normal in parts of Montana, North and South Dakota and Nebraska last week — triggering flood warnings and forcing the forecast for how much water will flow down the Missouri River to jump by 4 million acre feet (1.22 million meters) to 58.8 million acre feet (17.92 million meters).

That will be second only to 2011's 61 million acre feet (18.59 million meters), and it means the river has stayed high all year long. Previously, the second highest runoff year was 1997 when 49 million acre feet (14.94 million meters) of water flowed down the river and caused major flooding.

"2019 continues to be a very wet year throughout the basin," said John Remus with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that operates the dams along the Missouri River.

This week's third round of flooding along the Missouri River will likely be less severe than the first two but still significant, said National Weather Service hydrologist Dave Pearson. When the river crests near Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday and Saturday, parts of Interstates 29 and 680 could again be under water.

At Omaha, this week's crest is projected to be 30.5 feet (9.3 meters). In March the river hit 34 feet (10.36 meters), and it registered 32 feet (9.75 meters) in the June flooding.

The Corps of Engineers doesn't expect major problems or threats to cities with this week's latest flooding — provided all the temporary repairs that have been made to levees since the spring hold up. But communities along the river are bracing for more problems in an exceptionally wet year.

Residents of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, have been encouraged to evacuate their homes as a precaution because the river is already threatening that city. The river will peak there on Tuesday.

"When people call me and ask me what to do, I tell them, 'Hey I relocated my family,'" Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Manager Jeff Dooley told the Sioux City Journal. "If you wait until you know for sure, it's too late."

Downstream, residents of Hamburg, Iowa, will be keeping a close eye on the repaired levees around their town that was inundated in the spring to be sure the patches will hold up. Completely repairing the levees damaged in the spring is likely to take several years and cost more than $1 billion.

"Anybody I talk to I tell them to be prepared," said Mike Crecelius, the emergency manager in the southwest Iowa county that's home to Hamburg. "There's been no relief at all this year."

In March, massive flooding caused more than $3 billion in damage in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri. In June, flooding returned and inundated many of the same places because most damaged levees remained broken.

The river will remain high throughout the fall because the Corps of Engineers plans to continue releasing large amounts of water into the river to clear out space in the reservoirs ahead of winter.

The amount of water flowing into the lower Missouri was temporarily cut to 60,000 cubic feet (1699 cubic meters) per second this weekend, but it will increase to 80,000 cubic feet (2265.6 cubic meters) per second later this week.

More News

Grid
List

Names of child, adult in Gasconade County death investigation released
Names of child, adult in Gasconade County death investigation released
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the names of the child and adult found dead in Gasconade... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 2:39:05 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

Police investigate overnight armed robbery in Columbia
Police investigate overnight armed robbery in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for information related to a robbery early Wednesday. It happened at the Midwest Petroleum... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 2:33:00 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

Health, school officials team up to stop teen vaping
Health, school officials team up to stop teen vaping
COLUMBIA - Columbia officials are fighting back against the trend of vaping among teenagers. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 1:19:00 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in Continuous News

CPD seeks help identifying theft suspects
CPD seeks help identifying theft suspects
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects in a... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 12:02:00 PM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

Columbia man on bond arrested again, charged with rape
Columbia man on bond arrested again, charged with rape
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with rape charges. Jason Boley, 40,... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 9:59:00 AM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

New art on MU campus promotes upcoming program
New art on MU campus promotes upcoming program
COLUMBIA - Some new artwork is continuing to pop up and gain interest on the MU campus. So far,... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 6:30:00 AM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

Moberly police arrest man with four warrants
Moberly police arrest man with four warrants
MOBERLY - A man with four active warrants was arrested Monday night. According to a press release from the... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 Wednesday, September 18, 2019 6:17:00 AM CDT September 18, 2019 in News

Rally for animal rights turns into support for local business
Rally for animal rights turns into support for local business
MEXICO - Outside the Audrain County courthouse Wednesday, a group of people rallied to create awareness about pets and the... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 11:23:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

New school security measures help Columbia parent "rest easier"
New school security measures help Columbia parent "rest easier"
COLUMBIA - Teachers, students and parents at Blue Ridge Elementary School are getting used to new security measures. Over... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 6:04:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Power fully restored at MU after widespread outage
UPDATE: Power fully restored at MU after widespread outage
COLUMBIA - Multiple people were trapped in elevators across MU's campus as a result of a widespread power outage Tuesday... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 5:26:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

Police investigating after man found dead in Walmart parking lot
Police investigating after man found dead in Walmart parking lot
CAMDENTON - Police are investigating after a Walmart employee found a man dead in a car in the parking lot... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 4:08:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

Residents react after pedestrian crash kills teen on Clark Lane
Residents react after pedestrian crash kills teen on Clark Lane
COLUMBIA - Residents are asking for road improvements after a driver hit and killed a 17-year-old girl on Clark Lane... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 3:46:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

Third round of flooding in 2019 likely along Missouri River
Third round of flooding in 2019 likely along Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water flowing down the lower Missouri River this year is approaching the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 3:39:47 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

MU football attendance is steadily rising; student ticket sales up 50%
MU football attendance is steadily rising; student ticket sales up 50%
COLUMBIA -MU's football attendance is showing signs of revival, following years of steady decline. The Tigers' average home attendance... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 2:36:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

Mother and local group demand action from Columbia Public Schools
Mother and local group demand action from Columbia Public Schools
COLUMBIA - Parents of Columbia Public School students are demanding a change to the way they treat students with special... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 2:29:00 PM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

Cokie Roberts, ABC news political commentator, dies at age 75
Cokie Roberts, ABC news political commentator, dies at age 75
(CNN) -- Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts, winner of three Emmys and a legend and trailblazer in broadcasting, has died at... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 10:06:00 AM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

Autopsies scheduled for four-year-old boy and family friend found dead
Autopsies scheduled for four-year-old boy and family friend found dead
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping two county agencies with a death investigation Tuesday. Troop F,... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 8:28:00 AM CDT September 17, 2019 in News

CPS to keep resource officers for another month
CPS to keep resource officers for another month
COLUMBIA - School Resource Officers (SROs) will be staying in Columbia Public Schools for at least another month. The Columbia... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 Tuesday, September 17, 2019 1:22:00 AM CDT September 17, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 91°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
4pm 91°
5pm 89°
6pm 88°
7pm 85°