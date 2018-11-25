Third suspect arrested in connection to January 8 burglary

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sherriff’s Office arrested a third suspect for the January 8 commercial burglary of two ATVs from an enclosed garage in the 2700 block of County Road 183.

Chance Garriott was arrested and charged with burglary and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Garriott’s arrest comes a week and a half after Justin Thurston and Bradley Foutes were arrested and charged with the same offenses in connection to the burglary.

The three men were under the supervision of the Missouri Board of Probation and Parole at the times of their arrests.