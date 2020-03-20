Third suspect has been arrested in relation to Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - A third person has been taken into custody for his role in a shooting in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street. The subject in custody is Dayjuan Crossland.

Crossland was found today at a local residence and taken into custody by members of the Jefferson City SWAT team.

THe original incident occurred on March 11, when at approximately 10:30 p.m., Jefferson City Police joint communications center received calls of gunshots in the area of Jefferson Street and Stadium Blvd.

An 18-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle and was later transferred to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia due to her injuries.

Crossland was transported to the Cole County Jail today. He was previously charged by the Cole County Prosecutor with unlawful use of weapons, armed criminal action, and assault in the first degree.

He was arrested for the outstanding warrant related to the shooting and also a failure to appear warrant for peace disturbance.