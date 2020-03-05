Third suspect in drug deal-related shooting pleads guilty

COLUMBIA - Another suspect charged in connection with a drug deal that turned deadly pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison.

Anthony Neill is one of seven people arrested and charged for the August 2018 incident that left Randall King dead. On Monday, Neill pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Another suspect, Elijah Fiore, also pleaded guilty Monday to the same charge and was given an identical sentence.

Richard Nole pleaded guilty in February to murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The other four suspects - Daria Littleton, Hollie Johnson, Sarah Davidson and Mackenzie Cox - are still awaiting trial.