Third Tiger Wins Player of the Week Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.-For the third time this season, a Missouri Tiger has been named the SEC Defensive Line Player of the Week. This time, the honor goes to senior Michael Sam.

Sam was a nuisance to the Red Wolves on Saturday, compiling a career-high three sacks and a forced fumble. Through four games in the 2013 campaign, he tops the SEC in tackle-per-loss average with a mark of 1.8, which is tied for eighth across the country.

With juniors Markus Golden and Kony Ealy also receiving the award for the Tigers over the previous two games, Mizzou has now claimed the prize in each of its last three wins.