Third Trial Set in Jefferson City Couple's Deaths

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - For a third time, a trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a Jefferson City couple.

Cole County Presiding Judge Pat Joyce announced this week that a jury picked in St. Charles County will hear the first-degree murder trial of David Hosier. The trial will be held in Cole County.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Oct. 10, with the trial starting Oct. 21.

Hosier is charged in the shooting deaths of Rodney and Angela Gilpin in September 2009. Hosier and Angela Gilpin had an affair but they were trying to reconcile when the couple was found dead in Jefferson City.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports the trial has been delayed twice because not enough potential jurors could be found in Clay and Cass counties.