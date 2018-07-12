Thirteen Apply For Vacancy On Mo. Supreme Court

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Thirteen people have applied for a vacancy on the Missouri Supreme Court. The court system on Monday released the names of the applicants who will be interviewed to replace Judge Michael Wolff, who is retiring effective Aug. 11. Six already are judges. Six are private-sector attorneys and one works in the state attorney general's office.

A special nominating commission will submit three finalists to Gov. Jay Nixon, who will make an appointment. The applicants are Court of Appeals judges George Draper III, Lisa White Hardwick, Karen King Mitchell, Glenn Norton and Mark Pfeiffer; trial judge Michael Manners; state Solicitor James Layton; and attorneys Timothy Cisar, Gretchen Garrison, Richard Gartner, Joe Jacobson, Paul Lane and Erwin Switzer.