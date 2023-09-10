BOONE COUNTY — The I-70 Rocheport bridge officially dropped into the Missouri river Sunday morning.
Originally scheduled for 7:30 a.m., the demolition of the bridge was delayed over an hour because of foggy conditions. Crews had to wait until they had a clear view of the bridge before giving the green light to blow it up.
After the fog cleared up, MoDOT crews began blocking both directions of I-70 around 8:30 a.m.
Once completed cleared, crews issued two warning shots prior to the explosion. One occurred under water to scare aquatic life from the bridge, and other went off right before the demolition to warn watchers.
MoDOT and Boone County Fire Protection District warned observers close to the site to make sure the windows to all cars were rolled down. It also advised on-lookers to hold their hands over their ears and to keep their mouths open. They said the reasoning was compression from the explosion had the potential to break glass as well as the potential to pop ear drums.
The explosion occurred approximately around 9 a.m.
Although MoDOT warned people about heavy congestion on the interstate following the demolition, traffic flowed overall smoothly.
Crowds gathered on both sides of the Missouri River to watch the demolition. Les Bourgeois Vineyards, a Rocheport restaurant which overlooks the river, hosted a 'Brunch Blast' Sunday morning.
Doors opened at 7:00 a.m. for guests who could enjoy pastries and cocktails as they watched the bridge come down.
Rock Bridge High School teacher Malcolm Smith was among the crowd gathered outside Les Bourgeois just before 7:00 a.m. Smith, a former engineer, said it was worth it to wake up early.
"This is once in a lifetime," Smith said. "This bridge has been there, my whole life. So, it will be really interesting to watch."
Sarah Urbiss of Rocheport watched the bridge go down in a cloud of smoke around 9:00 a.m. Urbiss, who grew up in Boonville, said she remembers watching the old Boonville Highway 40 bridge get demolished when she was a kid. She wanted to let her kids watch the Rocheport Bridge come down.
Sarah's daughter Quinn didn't hesitate when asked what her favorite part was.
"When it boomed and it dropped," Quinn said. Her sister Emily agreed.
Cleanup efforts began after the demolition. MoDOT said crews have just 24 hours to clean up the river so barge traffic can move through.