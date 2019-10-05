This return to Battle doesn't go as planned for Alvis

By: Joseph Hernandez, Columbia Missourian
COLUMBIA - On a night that got progressively colder as time ticked away, one team kept getting hotter, while the other matched the cool temperatures.

Hickman coach Cedric Alvis' homecoming to his former team was spoiled, which only means that Battle's Homecoming night ended with celebrations, as the Spartans defeated the Kewpies 67-37 on Friday.

Alvis looked to pick up a win against his former school in his first game back. More importantly, he wanted to coach Hickman and the seniors to their first win against the five-time district champions.  

The crosstown rivals traded blows throughout the first half, but it was a second half filled with mistakes that spelled disaster for the Kewpies.

On their second drive of the third quarter, a handoff to LJ Williams seemed to end in positive yards before he was stripped of the ball. It was picked up and returned by Elijah Owens to give Battle the space it needed to pull away.

Hickman's troubles on offense didn't stop there, as it fumbled two more times in the half. The second fumble came after Felix Pippenger had the ball ripped from him by a swarm of Spartan defenders.

The turnover came right after he broke through Battle's defensive line for a 30-yard gain.

The last fumble came in the fourth quarter on a blitz that sent quarterback Jevean Brown scrambling. He ran out of space to evade defenders due to the team's field position being near its end zone and lost the ball trying to keep the play alive. 

All of Hickman's turnovers led to touchdowns for the Spartans on a day where their offense kept moving down the field.

"We just maximized on some mistakes that they made," Battle head coach Atiyyah Elison said. "Not that they were careless with the ball, but we just ended up with the bounces."

Harrison Keller had Hickman's defense guessing during the three quarters he was on the field, using both his arm and his legs to keep Battle's offense on the field and keep Hickman's defense from getting the rest it needed to stay in the game.

Keller finished 8-for-11 on 136 yards and a touchdown through the air. The lone touchdown was a deep ball that connected with Dawson Meierotto in tight coverage in the back of the end zone. The interception he threw that was returned by Max Neuhaus at the end of the first half didn't seem to phase him.

Keller also added 73 yards on the ground along with two touchdowns. Instead of pitching the ball to the running back on the outside, he kept it and ran it through the seam, faking out Hickman's defense. .

When Keller was removed from the game, Khaleel Dampier picked up where he left off, finishing with four total touchdowns in the final quarter.

Three of his touchdowns were scored on the ground, including one that came off an option play that went for 41 yards. The passing touchdown was similar to the ball Keller threw for his touchdown, this time finding Izaiah Wilson in coverage, who was able to outrun Hickman's defense.

The option was once again a problem for Hickman against a team located in the same city. Just when the Kewpie defense thought they'd have Keller trapped, he'd break through or pitch it to Darren Jordan, who used his speed for big gains.

"Two weeks in a row that we haven't been able to stop the option," Alvis said. "We have to do a better job of being fundamental and doing our job."

Jordan finished the game with 118 rushing yards and two touchdowns. It wasn't the three-headed monster Hickman faced with Rock Bridge, but it did just as much damage to a defense that has kept its team in games all season.

Despite falling behind, Hickman kept fighting. Even though it fumbled the ball and turned it over on downs numerous times, it didn't give up. 

Brown completed 10 of his 17 pass attempts, adding 64 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, including a 31-yard run up the middle. His dual-threat ability is improving as the season progresses.

Pippenger collected 173 rushing yards and two touchdowns, the second going for 66 yards. He kept finding the holes the offensive line created, broke through numerous tackles, and didn't let the lost fumble stay in his head.

Hickman also had its first successful PAT of the season. Hannah Larson, who plays soccer for Hickman, suited up for the first time today and drilled one through the uprights. Her first attempt was blocked, but the addition of a kicker is huge for a team that lost points on failed 2-point conversion attempts. 

The heart Hickman showed even in defeat is something Alvis and the team can use as motivation as the season goes on and the weather gets colder.

Hickman's next game is 7 p.m. Friday against North Kansas City at home.

