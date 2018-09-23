Thomas in Top Three for Player of the Year

COLUMBIA - Missouri pitcher Chelsea Thomas has made the final cut for the 10th Annual USA Softball National Collegiate Player of the Year Award, as announced Wednesday morning by the Amateur Softball Assocation (ASA) of America and USA Softball.

This award, which is considered the most prestigious honors in Division I women's collegiate softball, is designed to recognize outstanding athletic achievement by female collegiate softball players across the country. Arizona State's Katelyn Boyd and Stanford's Ashley Hansen join Thomas as the three remaining finalists.

The Big 12 Pitcher of the Year looks to become Missouri's first-ever USA Softball Player of the Year, as she enters the NCAA Super Regionals with a 29-6 record to go with a 0.82 ERA, the second-best in all of Division I softball. In 39 appearances and 231.2 innings pitched, Thomas has struck out a school record 342 batters while allowing just 40 walks. Having given up just 15 extra base hits all season, the redshirt sophomore is limiting opponents to a .141 batting average on the year. Thomas went 13-3 during conference play with a league-best 1.09 ERA.

The winner of the 2011 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award will be announced on May 31 at the athlete banquet of the 2011 Women's College World Series.

Thomas and the Tigers look to return to the WCWS for the third straight season, when they host No. 12 Washington in a best-of-three series this weekend beginning Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m. CT.