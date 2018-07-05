Thomas No-Hits Cowgirls in Mizzou Series Opener Win

COLUMBIA -- The No. 9 Missouri softball team opened their final series of the regular season with a 4-0 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Friday evening, backed by Chelsea Thomas' 11th career no hitter. The Tigers improve to 41-12 on the season and 15-7 in conference, while the Cowgirls are 25-24 and 8-14 in the league.



The Tigers opened the scoring in the second inning on a two run home run by Lindsey Muller, giving Mizzou the early 2-0 lead. Scoring on the play was Kelsea Roth, who reached on a fielder's choice ahead. The blast was Muller's fifth of the season.



Missouri scored again in the sixth, tacking on two more runs to give the Tigers a little cushion heading into the seventh. Jenna Marston drew a leadoff walk on four pitches, her second walk of the game and her 44th of the season, setting a new single-season record at Mizzou. Marston breaks Jen Bruck's record of 43, set back in 2005.



After Marston's walk, Fleming hit a grounder to the first baseman, who tried to retire Marston at second. However, the shortstop dropped the throw for an error, putting two on. Hudson followed by roping a base hit to left, loading the bases. With one out, Fleming came in to score on a wild pitch, and Kayla Kingsley legged out an infield single that brought in Hudson.



Otherwise, it was all Thomas. After issuing a walk in the first inning, she went on to set down the next 12 batters in order and finished the game with 12 strikeouts and two walks to improve to 22-7 on the season.



The no hitter was Thomas' 11th of her career - seven no hitters and four perfect games - and was Mizzou's first conference no hitter since Kacey Marshall no hit Nebraska on April 25, 1992. Hudson led the two with two hits and scored a run, while Muller drove in two to go with Kingsley's RBI.



Game two of the series begins Saturday at 2 p.m. CT at University Field. Saturday's game is Fan Appreciation Day and gates will open early at 12:30 p.m.