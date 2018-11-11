Thomas Nominated for U.S. Sports Academy Athlete of the Month

DAPHNE, AL - Mizzou pitcher Chelsea Thomas has been nominated for the United States Sports Academy Female Athlete of the Month for May. Fans can vote from now until Tuesday, June 14 for who they think should win the award here. Every month, the United State Sports Academy conducts online balloting to select the Male and Female Athlete of the Month award.

Thomas went 8-2 in 10 starts during the month of May, where she posted a 1.07 earned run average. One of three finalists for USA Softball's National Player of the Year, Thomas helped guide Missouri to their third straight Women's College World Series by going 4-1 in the NCAA Regional and Super Regional rounds, which included a no-hitter in an 8-0 win over DePaul. Thomas struck out 81 batters and walked only 10 in 71.2 innings pitched.

The winners will be considered as a candidate for the 2011 Athlete of the Year ballot. In December 2011, the Academy will name the Male and Female Athlete of the Year for the 27th consecutive year. The recipients of these prestigious awards are selected annually through worldwide balloting hosted by the Academy in conjunction with USA Today and NBC Sports.