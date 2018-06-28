Thomas One-Hits Hofstra, Mizzou Advances Super Regionals

COLUMBIA - Senior Chelsea Thomas pitched a one-hitter to get No. 6 Mizzou past Hofstra and into the NCAA Super Regionals with nine strikeouts in the 5-0 win on Sunday at University Field. Thomas did not allow a walk in the win (7.0 IP) to improve to 24-4 in her final Tiger campaign. Sophomore 1B Kelsea Roth and senior LF Nicole Hudson homered in the game to pace Mizzou on the offensive side of the game.



The win improved Mizzou's overall record to 38-12, with Hofstra falling to 46-13 to conclude its 2013 season. The Tigers have advanced to the Super Regional round of the tournament for six consecutive seasons.



The Tigers pounced on the Pride in the bottom of the first inning with two outs on the scoreboard, with senior LF Nicole Hudson doubling to right center to get into scoring position. Junior OF Mackenzie Sykes then singled up the middle to drive around Hudson for the game's opening run and a 1-0 Tiger lead.



Roth's long ball gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead with one out in the bottom of the second. The blast to left center gave her the team-lead with 16 homers this season, until Hudson matched the total in the fifth with her two-run shot.



Mizzou started the scoring in the fifth inning with a double from freshman 2B Emily Crane. Senior catcher Jenna Marston followed by hitting into a near-fielder's choice at Hofstra pitcher Olivia Galati that was misplayed for an error. Crane came around for second base on the play, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead. Hudson's home run followed, scoring Marston to set the final score of 5-0. Hudson finished the game batting 2-for-3 with two runs scored.



The Tigers recorded eight hits against the standout Galati for Hofstra, who finished her season with a 40-12 pitching record.



A second game of the day was forced after Hofstra took the initial contest that started at 1 p.m. by a score of 10-0 in five innings. Mizzou opted for Hudson in the circle, with the slugger allowing just three earned runs of the nine scored by the Pride in game one's bottom of the second inning. She took the loss (2.0 IP) to fall to 11-6 and 1-1 in the Columbia Regional.



Muller entered in relief after the second inning and pitched the final 2.0 innings of the first game.