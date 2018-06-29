Thomas Takes Fifth SEC Pitcher of the Week Award

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Mizzou softball senior Chelsea Thomas was named Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week, as announced by the league office on May 6. The conference recognition is Thomas' fifth of Missouri's inaugural season in the SEC and the 17th conference honor of her career.



With the recognition, Thomas became just the second conference pitcher to earn five weekly awards in a single season. The Tiger standout joins former Tennessee ace Monica Abbott, who earned five honors in 2005. Thomas finishes the regular season leading all SEC players in weekly awards, as well as cementing her lead over the rest of the conference's pitchers. Three league pitchers finished with two honors apiece.



The two-time All-American Thomas pitched the 11th complete game no-hitter of her Mizzou career and shut down the SEC's hottest batting team, No. 2 Tennessee, in the process for Mizzou's 2-0 win on Saturday, May 3. The Lady Vols entered the series opener, a nationally televised game on ESPN, with a league-best .344 and .323 batting average in overall and conference games, respectively. She struck out seven over 7.0 innings, issuing three walks and one hit-by-pitch in the win which improved her season record to 20-4 and was her SEC-leading 13th conference pitching win.



The Tigers continue at the SEC Tournament on Thursday, May 9-Saturday, May 11. No. 3-seeded Mizzou faces No. 6 Arkansas on Thursday at 3 p.m. CT on ESPNU from Kentucky's John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky.