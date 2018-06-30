Thomas Throws Complete Game Shutout

AUSTIN, TX - The No. 11 Missouri Tigers, behind a complete game shutout from Chelsea Thomas, clinched the series over the No. 3 Texas Longhorns with a 2-0 victory on Saturday afternoon.

The win improved the Tigers to 30-6 on the season and 9-3 in the Big 12, while Texas fell to 32-4 and 6-2 in league play.



The Tigers got on the board first for the third consecutive game, as Kelsea Roth singled in Corrin Genovese from second base to give Missouri the 1-0 lead in the top of the second.



Back-to-back singles for Texas put a pair of runners aboard in the bottom half, and a sacrifice bunt by Mandy Ogle put the runners into scoring position. However, Thomas worked out of the jam with two straight strikeouts.



Ashley Fleming put Missouri ahead by a 2-0 margin with a solo homer in the third. Fleming sent a 1-2 pitch over the wall in right field for her eighth blast of the season.



Mizzou had a chance to extend their lead, loading the bases in the seventh inning. Genovese and Mackenzie Sykes each singled to put the first two Tigers aboard, and they moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Roth. After a strikeout, Jenna Marston walked on a full count to load the bases, but Blaire Luna got Ashtin Stephens to ground out and end the frame.



After the Tigers went ahead 2-0, it was all Thomas. She worked three straight 1-2-3 innings in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, and worked through a Longhorn threat in the seventh. After retiring the first batter, Thomas issued a walk and surrendered a single to put two aboard. The runners moved into scoring position with two outs on a fielder's choice, but Thomas's ninth strikeout ended the threat and the game, giving the Tigers the victory.



Thomas threw a complete game shutout for her second win of the weekend, improving to 16-4 on the season. She surrendered five hits and two walks while striking out nine. Lindsey Muller led the Tiger offense with two hits.



Missouri will play a midweek non-conference game this Wednesday at 4 p.m. against Northern Iowa at University Field.