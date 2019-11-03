Thomas Wins 10th Pitcher of the Week Award

COLUMBIA - Redshirt junior Chelsea Thomas has been selected as the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for the week of March 26-April 1, as announced by the Big 12 Conference on Tuesday. The award is the 10th of Thomas' career, making her the second pitcher in league history to win the award 10 or more times. Oklahoma's Keilani Ricketts was also named co-Big 12 Pitcher of the Week with Thomas this week.

Thomas appeared in four of Missouri's five games last week, factoring into the decision in all four contests. She pitched game two of the doubleheader with Evansville on Wednesday, throwing the first 4.1 innings while allowing just two base runners and recording 11 strikeouts.

Against Baylor, Thomas got the start in game one on Friday and threw five scoreless innings, scattering three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts to pick up the victory. After Nicole Hudson's go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning of Saturday's contest, Thomas came in to record her second save of the year, working a strikeout for the third out. She was most impressive on Sunday, tossing a complete game shutout, giving up only two hits and striking out 10.

For the season, Thomas is 14-3 with an earned run average of just 0.58, the second-lowest in the nation. She has 134 strikeouts and only 26 walks in 96.0 innings pitched and is allowing 2.70 hits per seven innings, the lowest in all of Division I softball. Thomas and the Tigers travel to Austin, Texas this weekend to face the No. 3 Texas Longhorns.