Thomas Wins Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

COLUMBIA - Missouri softball ace Chelsea Thomas is the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season. The red shirt sophomore went 3-0 last week, including two complete game victories against the number 20 Texas A&M Aggies this Weekend.

The Pleasantville, Iowa native is 17-3 on the season with a nation best 0.67 earned run average. In 126 innings this season, Thomas has struck out 197 batters and walked just 22. She has also thrown two perfect games.

Thomas and the number 14 Tigers travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa to take on Northern Iowa on Wednesday.