Thome's 596th Home Run Lifts Twins Over Royals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Jim Thome hit his 596th career home run and Joe Nathan picked up the save for the second day in a row to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday

Thome's three-run drive off Felipe Paulino soared into the upper deck in right-center field in the sixth inning, leaving him four shy of becoming the eighth player to hit 600 home runs. Paulino (1-3) gave up four runs and seven hits, struck out eight and walked one in seven innings for the Royals. Jeff Francoeur homered for Kansas City.

Brian Duensing (7-7) gave up three runs and seven hits in 6 1-3 innings for the Twins, who started a crucial 12-game homestand by taking three of four from the Royals.