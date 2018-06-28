Thorco Industries to close plant, costing 93 jobs

By: The Associated Press

LAMAR (AP) — Thorco Industries said it plans to close its plant in Lamar in the coming months, costing 93 people their jobs.

The company, which makes wire racks, store fixtures and other displays for large retailers, announced the closing Wednesday.

General Manager Debra Probert said in a statement that retail industry changes had reduced the need for the store fixtures the company produces.

The Joplin Globe reported no closing date was announced. Probert said the company will fulfill all customer commitments as it winds down production and distribution in the next few months.

Thorco has operated in Lamar since 1899, and formerly had plants in Nevada, Cassville and Butler.