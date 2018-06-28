Those Wanting to See Obama Endured a Week of Waiting

WARRENSBURG - President Obama's visit to the University of Central Missouri meant lots of time waiting for those wanting to hear the speech.

Some waited in line for 4 hours to get a ticket to the event. Others showed up to the 4:00 p.m. speech at 5 in the morning to make sure they had a good spot. But everyone waited in the packed gym for the speech to begin, an hour late.

Despite the time spent waiting, people said it was worth it.

"The excitement to be here and actually see a current president, that's the biggest thing for me," Raynetta Godfrey said.

President Obama began his speech by saying he was happy to be back in "Missour-ah".