Thousands Attend Annual Pumpkin Festival

Plump pumpkins were plentiful in Hartsburg today. From piles of pumpkins, kids picked out the perfect one at the 14th annual Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival.

Festival organizers expect more than 30,000 people to attend the festival this year. In addition to pumpkins, vendors from all over Missouri came to sell their crafts.

If you missed the chance to find the perfect pumpkin today, the festival continues tomorrow.