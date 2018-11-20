Thousands Email Nixon About Missouri Contraception Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Thousands of emails and letters are flooding the Missouri governor's office as he decides whether to sign health insurance legislation.

The Republican-led Legislature approved a measure stating no employer or health plan provider can be compelled to provide coverage for abortion, contraception or sterilization if those items run contrary to their religious or moral convictions.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon has until mid-July to veto the bill, or it will take effect.

In the meantime, Nixon's office has received nearly 5,000 messages. Many appear to be form letters and emails.

Many supporters of the legislation say Nixon should sign it to protect religious liberties and signal Missouri's opposition to federal health care policies. Many of the opponents calling for a veto focus on the availability of contraception.