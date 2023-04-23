COLUMBIA - Columbia's annual Earth Day festival brought thousands of people to the streets to celebrate the environment. Over 150 vendors, including artisans, businesses, environmental groups, and food trucks lined the streets between 7th and 9th street and along Peace Park, where live music was played.
For some, the event represents a chance to educate about the environment, and for others, it's a call to action.
Carolyn Amparan volunteers with the Sierra Club, a nonprofit environmentalist organization. She said her group is focusing on teaching people how they can make a positive change.
"Part of our mission is to help educate people, but also to help people enjoy the planet," Amparan said.
For others, Earth Day can shine a light on other important issues. Felix Wang gathered event-goers to sign petitions for Jobs with Justice. He said Earth Day brings like-minded people together.
"The average person who might be interested in something like Earth Day might also be interested in increasing the minimum wage or providing paid sick leave to people, there's definitely a common overlap there," Wang said.
Many of the events booths featured sustainable energy. Dan Shifley is the owner of Dogwood Solar, and his Earth Day booth gave away free dogwood saplings. He said the Earth Day festival gives companies like his a chance to get the word out and make a difference even if they don't sell anything.
"If people wanna engage we can engage and if not hopefully they'll take a tree and plant it and make a difference in that way too," Shifley said.