Thousands lose power in St. Louis due to storms

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Strong thunderstorms across parts of Missouri are offering relief from the oppressive heat and humidity, but causing other problems.

The storms rolled through late Sunday and early Monday, knocking out power to thousands of Ameren customers in the St. Louis region. By 7 a.m., nearly 10,000 customers were still without power.

Heavy rain accompanied the storm, causing flash flood warnings in several mid-Missouri counties.

The temperature reached 101 degrees Sunday in St. Louis, but high temperatures for most of this week are expected to be in the upper 80s.