Thousands march in Black Lives Matter protest Sunday in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Hundreds of protestors marched in the Black Lives Matter protest Sunday that began at the Boone County Courthouse.

Organizers of the protest estimated around 2,000 people were in attendance.

Several protestors gave speeches and sang before the march downtown began. People were passing around extra signs, masks, and water bottles.

One of the protest's organizers said Sunday's protest was the biggest local turnout yet.

"If we're not standing together, then we're not going to make a change," Adam Scalin said.

Scalin said Sunday's protest means something even bigger to him.

"Coming from somebody who has a younger black brother, I don't want him growing up in a world like this," he said.

One of the protestors said she's marching for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and anyone who has ever faced injustice.

"We're out here because we're tired," Nura Shoune said.

She said Sunday's protest was about more than just her own life.

"I have three brothers. This is their life, this is my life, this is my cousin's life," Shoune said. "This is every black individual who lives in America's life.

The protest started at 2 p.m. at the Boone County Courthouse and lasted until 4:30 p.m.

The protest remained peaceful.

