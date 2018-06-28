Thousands of Columbia Police Videos Lost

COLUMBIA (AP) - Columbia police lost about 6,300 videos from patrol vehicles' dashboard cameras when a server crashed. Police say only a few of the videos contained useful evidence.

Chief Ken Burton says the problem occurred last week when a server that stores dashboard camera videos crashed after repeated malfunctions.

Information systems analyst Richard Jenkins says technicians weren't able to restore the information.

The server is running again but a new server could cost the department $22,000.

The Columbia Tribune reported Thursday that any videos from the 60 days before the server crash that were not tagged as important evidence and backed up on DVD are gone.