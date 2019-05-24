Thousands of people in tornado's path could be without power awhile

COLUMBIA - Several people in the Jefferson City area will remain without power for several days.

Three Rivers Electric Cooperative says its system was struck by the tornado around 10:19pm. Power poles separated into two and fell down completely in Cole and Miller counties.

"This may be the worst devastation we have ever had on our system," Assistant Manager Thayne Barton said in a news release.

The cooperative reported 6300 people were without power at one point Wednesday night. As of noon Thursday there remained 1441 outages in Cole County, 760 in Miller County and 120 in Moniteau County.

Barton said residents should expect the outage to last several days.

It is important people stay at least 10 feet away from any fallen power lines, she says.

The Three Rivers web page has a map of ongoing outages.