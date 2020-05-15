Thousands of petitions ask Governor Parson to grant reprieve from 1991 murder conviction
JEFFERSON CITY - The NAACP and Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) will bring 5,000 petitions to the state capitol on Wednesday.
The petitions ask Parson to stop the execution of Walter "Arkie" Barton, according to a news release.
Barton has spent 26 years on death row and faces execution on May 19 for the 1991 murder of 81-year-old Gladys Kuehler.
Missouri will be the first state to move forward with an execution in months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to skyrocket in prisons across the country.
The last execution carried out in the US was on March 5th in Alabama.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Graduation weekend will look different this year as people turn to computer screens instead of flocking to downtown... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Graduations all across mid-Missouri have been cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19, so graduation festivities are moving online.... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol determined an abduction call for a 10-year-old girl in the Cooper County area... More >>
in
(CNN) -- In one 15-second clip on TikTok, clinical psychologist Dr. Julie Smith can be seen dancing while text encourages... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge denied a restraining order Friday against the Boone County Health Departments COVID-19 regulations. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, was the focus of an announcement Thursday morning by Colorado Republican Senator Cory Gardner, who... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Alzheimer's Association is looking to lawmakers to help those living in long term care facilities. "What I... More >>
in
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy. It's a website that focuses on how... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield School District will host three in person graduation ceremonies on May 15. The administration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department arrested a suspect wanted for domestic assault and kidnapping Thursday. According to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Farm Bureau is giving consumers a way to connect with local farmers and meat processors directly.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia's parking ticket revenue for the month of April was the lowest it has been... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - How MU classes will be taught this fall will probably be decided by July 15 or sooner, the... More >>
in
The coronavirus pandemic's impact on global mental health is "already extremely concerning," UN says
(CNN) -- There is a "high prevalence" of mental distress in countries across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Jared B. Greer, 39, of Fulton, was arrested Wednesday for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Those who are sick of constantly being indoors are now in luck after Missouri State Parks announced it... More >>
in
MONROE COUNTY - A New Hampshire woman is being charged with traveling to Monroe County in attempt to coerce an... More >>
in