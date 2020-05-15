Thousands of petitions ask Governor Parson to grant reprieve from 1991 murder conviction

JEFFERSON CITY - The NAACP and Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (MADP) will bring 5,000 petitions to the state capitol on Wednesday.

The petitions ask Parson to stop the execution of Walter "Arkie" Barton, according to a news release.

Barton has spent 26 years on death row and faces execution on May 19 for the 1991 murder of 81-year-old Gladys Kuehler.

Missouri will be the first state to move forward with an execution in months as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to skyrocket in prisons across the country.

The last execution carried out in the US was on March 5th in Alabama.