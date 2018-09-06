Thousands Still Without Power in Boone County

COLUMBIA - The Boone Electric Cooperative reports thousands of its customers are still without power Wednesday morning after a second winter storm knocked out power to more than 12,000 homes.

Boone Electric Cooperative said crews worked overnight, but thousands of outages are still spread across its grid. Crews from three other cooperatives in Missouri have are helping restore the outages.

Customers are asked to call Boone Electric at (573) 449-4181 even if they have already reported an outage. Customers can use their account number from the billing statement to report the outage with Boone Electric's automated outage system.