Threat Closes 2 St. Charles Co. Schools

O'FALLON, Mo. - Two Catholic schools in St. Charles County have called off classes after a threat made on social media.

Immaculate Conception in Dardenne Prairie and the Assumption School in O'Fallon canceled classes on Friday. The threat also named Fort Zumwalt West Middle School but it remained open.

O'Fallon police say the threat was made about 9 p.m. on a social media site. Officers checked the schools. Police would not disclose details of the threat or specifically where it was posted.

Police spokeswoman Jill Buehrle says police do not believe the threat was credible. Still, there was an increased police presence at Fort Zumwalt West Middle School on Friday.