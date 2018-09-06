Threat Leads to Federal Drug Charges Against 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Three northwest Missouri residents are facing federal drug charges after one of them called police to his home because one of the others was threatening him.

Prosecutors say 50-year-old Glenn DiFalco, 44-year-old Clarissa Cooper and 29-year-old Anthony Grayson, all of Excelsior Springs, were charged Monday with conspiracy to manufacture 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Grayson called the Ray County sheriff's office on July 16 and said DiFalco was threatening him. Investigators reported finding nearly 80,000 pseudoephedrine hydrochloride pills inside DiFalco's pickup as well as items used to make meth in the house the three shared.

Prosecutors say they also found a "booby-trap" device inside the home.

None of them had obtained an attorney as of Tuesday afternoon.