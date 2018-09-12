Threat Scrawled on School Bathroom Wall

Another threat scrawled on bathroom wall at St. Louis-area school LADUE, Mo. (AP) -- Once again, a threatening message on a bathroom wall at a St. Louis-area school is raising concerns. The message was found late Friday at Mary Institute-Country Day School in Ladue. A spokeswoman wouldn't disclose the message, but police were called to the private school. Threatening messages have been reported in recent months at schools in House Springs, St. Charles County and Roxana, Illinois.