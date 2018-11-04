Threat Shuts Down School

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

HAZELWOOD (AP) - A suburban St. Louis high school is shut down for the day due to a spray-painted bomb threat. A report on KTVI-TV says the spray-painted message on the ground outside Hazelwood West High School included the words "blow up" and "Thursday." Students arriving by bus Thursday morning were kept outside until police decided to send them home. School officials and police are investigating. The school in northwest St. Louis County has about 1,750 students in grades 9-12.