Threats lead to fearful MU campus

COLUMBIA – A day after receiving online threats from anonymous posters, MU students shared their thoughts about the mood on campus Wednesday.



“It’s very quiet, and people are very sad,” said MU student Darren Swanson. “People are worried about their safety.”



MU student Iyla Khan said, “Just disappointment in humans in general, that you would do a threat like that when you know how serious a threat like that is.”



Another student, Eunide Diallo said, “Everyone’s just at home because they’re afraid to be out.”



Tuesday night, multiple threats aimed at black students started circulating around social media. The threats originated from Yik Yak, a social media application that allows anonymous posting.



MUPD arrested Hunter M. Park early Wednesday morning for posting the threats to Yik Yak. Later in the day, Northwest Missouri State University announced it had taken Connor Stotlemyre into custody for making threats on Yik Yak.

Many students were upset at the way MU and MU Alert handled the threats Tuesday night. The threats were described as not being an immediate danger to students.



“People weren’t responding appropriately. I don’t think fairly. And then of course I was kind of forced to come to some of my classes just because I couldn’t afford to miss them,” said Swanson. “My concern is just getting the word out. I think it was an incredibly slow response.”



There was a noticeable absence of people across the normally heavy populated campus on Wednesday. Students who did show up had similar reasons for doing so.



Khan said, “I knew I was going to go to class. I am really intense about my education. I really believe all of this was just an empty threat.”



“Personally, I was scared, but I still have classes going on and is till have to go to them,” said Diallo.



While some professors did cancel classes individually, others left it up to their students to choose for themselves whether to attend.

One professor, Dale Brigham, sent an email to students saying he would not cancel an exam, which created vocal protests. He resigned Wednesday. The email he sent is below:



Multiple students told KOMU they noticed increased security around campus Wednesday.

MU released statements Wednesday afternoon explaining the handling of Tuesday night's threats.