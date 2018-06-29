Three 10-Plus Dig Performances Give Owls Win Over Stephens

FULTON, MO -- Sarah Wehmeyer posted her third double-double of the season with 25 assists and 11 digs, adding a pair of kills on the night as the William Woods University volleyball team dispatched Stephens College 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-15) to open American Midwest Conference play on Tuesday night. Amanda Coker posted a .571 attack percentage on the night, putting down eight kills in 14 attempts as the squad finished with a .253 overall mark.

Stephens opened the scoring in the match, notching a service ace right out of the gate and putting the Owls in a 7-8 deficit.

But a kill from Emily Becker would level the score at 8-8, sparking a four-point run for the Owls. Becker was responsible for three of the four kills during the run and WWU never relinquished the lead in the set.

The second set was a back-and-forth battle that gave every impression of needing additional points, as a four-point run to get to 20-16 wasn't enough of a cushion. Stephens was able to pull as close as 23-24, but Becker again slammed the door with a kill for set point.

The third set was evenly matched up to 2-2, as the Owls opened with a pair of points before allowing the Stars to equalize, but WWU scored six of the next seven points to open up to 8-3 and never looked back. The match had a bit of an anticlimactic end as Stephens' Laura Ward coughed up match point with a bad set.

WWU's solid defense was also on display in the win, as three players notched 10 or more digs in the match. Wehmeyer led the team with 11, with Amanda Henley and Abbie O'Mara chipping in 10 each.

William Woods moves to 1-0 in AMC play on the year (2-2 overall) with the victory. A solid test faces the Owls on their return to the road, however, as they travel to the Baker Invitational. Host school Baker University is first on the slate, with a 7 p.m. start time on Thursday evening.