Three accused of trying to steal trailer loaded with toilet paper

By: The Associated Press

SIKESTON (AP) - Authorities said three Memphis men were accused of trying to steal a semi trailer loaded with toilet paper valued at $70,000.

KFVS-TV reports the trio, ages 36, 42 and 51 years old, were arrested early Sunday after Sikeston police and Missouri state troopers saw them drive off with the trailer from a Sikeston trucking company.

Officers at the time were monitoring the company after other thefts had been reported.

KFVS said the semi tractor used in Sunday's alleged theft had been stolen that night from a trucking company in Memphis.

All of the men were charged with felony stealing.

Sikeston police said the investigation continued Tuesday.