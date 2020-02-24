Three arrested after car chase Saturday afternoon

JEFFERSON CITY — Police arrested three people after a Saturday afternoon robbery led to a car chase, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department.

Police responded to a call reporting theft at a Jefferson City Kohl's department store at about 1:30. Police stopped a suspect vehicle, which then sped away from the scene. The pursuit ensued down Missouri Boulevard, onto U.S. Highway 54 and then onto U.S. Highway 63, where police stopped following the vehicle due to concerns about the safety of other drivers.

Authorities in Boone County stopped the vehicle near Ashland and recovered stolen goods valued at about $300. All three people inside the vehicle were arrested.

The vehicle's driver, a 42-year-old Columbia resident, was arrested on charges of stealing, resisting arrest and driving while revoked. A passenger, a 25-year-old Columbia resident, was also arrested for stealing. A third occupant, who was not identified by police, remained in custody of Boone County authorities for an unrelated warrant, according to Jefferson City police.

There were no injuries or damage to any other property during the pursuit, according to Jefferson City Police. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Ashland Police Department helped in the pursuit.