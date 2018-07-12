Three Arrested During Drug Bust in Moberly

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Several authorities arrested two Moberly women and one Columbia man for drug related charges Saturday.

Officers with the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, North Missouri Drug Task Force and Moberly Police said they arrested 33-year-old Angela Matheis, 33-year-old Charolette Miles and 34-year-old Jeffrey Creasy for possession of meth and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.

Officers said they arrested the three after serving a drug search warrant at 214 Collins Avenue in Moberly around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Randolph County Prosecutor Mike Fusselman filed charges against Matheis, Miles and Creasy, and Randolph County Associate Judge Cynthia Suter set bond for all three at $45,000 each, according to officials.

Officers said Matheis, Miles and Creasy were taken to the Randolph County Jail.